Local Veterans Find Hope and Healing through the Arts
“I did part of that picture in the back of my van on some cardboard boxes,” said Willie Weaver-Bey of the painting that earned first place in a national veterans art competition. “And I did it with my finger. I didn’t use anything but my... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
A Thriller with a Milwaukee Setting
Set in Milwaukee, Nicholas Petrie’s 2015 debut novel, The Drifter, drew comparisons to thrillers like Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne or Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Petrie’s protagonist is Peter Ash, an Iraq War vet suffering from PTSD. P... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:48 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Be Fluent in Body Language
Harvard Business School professor and social psychologist Amy Cuddy is renowned for her 2012 TED Talk on how body language shapes not only the impressions that others have of us, but moreover our own thinking. Now Cuddy brings her research ... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:17 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Coping Through Shakespeare
Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Guitars for Vets
Co-founded in 2007 by Patrick Nettesheim and Dan Van Buskirk, Guitars for Vets (G4V) is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit giving back to men and women who have served our country. The program, which has more than 40 chapters in 20 states and has ... more
Jul 2, 2014 2:29 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Free the Mind
Psychiatry has often become a retail arm of the pharmaceutical industry, with psychology as the industry’s PR department. But there are discontents. Aside from their side effects, psychotropic drugs tend to redress symptoms without addressi... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:06 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A More Complete View of Vietnam
Controversy has always surrounded the Vietnam War, and now journalist and historian Nick Turse shockingly exposes previously unheard of atrocities his new book Kill Anything that Moves: The Real American War in Vietnam. The more
Jul 30, 2013 11:53 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bob Curry, Founder of Dryhootch
Vietnam combat veteran Bob Curry founded Dryhootch of America in 2008 as an accessible, collaborative network of people and nonprofit organizations to provide support and services for veterans and their families... more
Jul 9, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
MPS Takeover Lobbyist Katy Venskus Charged with Felony Theft and Identity Theft
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Everyday Heroes
“Everydayheroes” surround us, individuals who donate their time, talent,experience and hard work to benefit those who aren’t so fortunate. Onething they all have in common is the a,Cover Story more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments
Could Wisconsin Be Next?
Could Wisconsin Be Next? ,News Features more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Mel Brooks Collection
The funny thing about "The Mel Brooks Collection" is missing, his hilarious debut film, The Producers (1968). Naturally, the nine-disc Blu-ray collection is full of funny moments, almost too many to count, from Brooks' brilliant satire of greed s.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood