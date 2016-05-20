Pub Club
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pub Club to Open on Old World Third
A hybridrestaurant and late night club spot called The Pub Club will open Jan. 23 at1103 N Old World Third St. in the former Suite nightclub space. Owners of SuiteJake and Seth Dehne entered into a partnership with MKE Sports andEntertainment,.. more
Jan 21, 2015 7:17 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brian Regan
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pabst Mansion’s Offbeat Medicine
The millions of ads and gimmicks promoting hair restoration, hair removal, weight loss, weight gain and an endless procession of other quick-fix miracle cures may seem like a reflection of today’s consumer, but dubious medical claims aren’t... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 1 Comments