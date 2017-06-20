Pub
Ruthie Rooters Get Personal
Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Red Lion In, Brocach Out
TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Ale Asylum Opens in December
Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space inmid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is notaffiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Adv.. more
Dec 2, 2014 3:53 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Holiday Gift Guide For Music Fans
Brian Jones is more remembered for his death in a swimming pool than his life. British rock critic Paul Trynka is out to change that with his biography of The Rolling Stones’ guitarist. It’s not a hagiography: Jones was a troubled sexual al... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:47 PM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 11-17
Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more
Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
To the Wonder on Blu-ray
Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more
Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lincoln Before Lincoln
It’stempting to suspect that Abraham Lincoln was D.W. Griffith’s mea culpa for TheBirth of a Nation —except Griffith probably never thought he did anything wrong. Abraham Lincoln (1930), Griffith’s last significant film, has been i.. more
Nov 17, 2012 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
'Until the Next Time' Transcends Time
Myth, belief, identity and lasting love are all themes in Kevin Fox's Until the Next Time. When 21-year-old Sean Corrigan receives a journal belonging to an uncle he didn't even know existed, he embarks on a journey across the Atlantic—and more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
This Week in Milwaukee
Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dan Trudell
Jazz pianist and composer Dan Trudell’s solo accomplishments are sometimes overshadowed the consistently high demand for him as a side player. Trudell has been in and out of prestigious organ and piano trios while occasionally sharing more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Midlake w/ Jason Lytle, John Grant and Heidi Spencer
For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Musicians Find Opportunities at Open Mics
Over the past three anda half years, bartender Tim “Timber” Buege has seen th ShepherdExpress ,Music Feature more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature
Milwaukee's Best Open Mic Night
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
Meet the Street Team-Jeff
1) Where are you from: Brookfield, WI 2) Describe yourself in 3 words: Outgoing, sarcastic, jokester 3) What do you like to do on your free time: Hang with friends, Ski (if there is snow on the ground of course), watch movies, listen to good m.. more
Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE