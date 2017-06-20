RSS

Pub

Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Dear Ruthie

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more

Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

Red Lion Pub / Facebook

TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Around MKE

Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space inmid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is notaffiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Adv.. more

Dec 2, 2014 3:53 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Brian Jones is more remembered for his death in a swimming pool than his life. British rock critic Paul Trynka is out to change that with his biography of The Rolling Stones’ guitarist. It’s not a hagiography: Jones was a troubled sexual al... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:47 PM Books 1 Comments

Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more

Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

 Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more

Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

 It’stempting to suspect that Abraham Lincoln was D.W. Griffith’s mea culpa for TheBirth of a Nation —except Griffith probably never thought he did anything wrong. Abraham Lincoln (1930), Griffith’s last significant film, has been i.. more

Nov 17, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Myth, belief, identity and lasting love are all themes in Kevin Fox's Until the Next Time. When 21-year-old Sean Corrigan receives a journal belonging to an uncle he didn't even know existed, he embarks on a journey across the Atlantic—and more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jazz pianist and composer Dan Trudell’s solo accomplishments are sometimes overshadowed the consistently high demand for him as a side player. Trudell has been in and out of prestigious organ and piano trios while occasionally sharing more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Over the past three anda half years, bartender Tim “Timber” Buege has seen th ShepherdExpress ,Music Feature more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

1) Where are you from: Brookfield, WI 2) Describe yourself in 3 words: Outgoing, sarcastic, jokester 3) What do you like to do on your free time: Hang with friends, Ski (if there is snow on the ground of course), watch movies, listen to good m.. more

Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

