Public Affairs
'The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy' (Public Affairs), by Henry Hemming
Book review of 'The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy' by Henry Hemming. more
May 13, 2015 12:30 AM David Luhrssen Books
Unions for Beginners (For Beginners), by David Cogswell
Scott Walker’s face appears in this primer on unionism and the accompanying text isn’t flattering. Topping Walker’s agenda is union busting, a move many outside the unions support with little understanding of the implications more
Jan 24, 2013 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
Where Only Fools Dare Invade
Afghanistan has often been called unconquerable, the “graveyard of empires,” but as Tamim Ansary argues in his witty overview of that country’s history, truisms aren’t always entirely true. Ansary reminds readers that more
Jan 24, 2013 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
Turning the Page
In 2009 filmmakers Andrew Rossi and Kate Novack set up cameras in the newsroom of America's greatest newspaper. The resulting documentary, Page One: A Year in the Life of the New York Times, investigated and observed a staff confronting tectoni.. more
Sep 8, 2011 2:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
The PettitFoundation’s Cecelia Gore and Randy Bryant, theEast Side developer and pr If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE