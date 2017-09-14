Public Art
This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more
Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Art Stop, Public Art and Artist Etiquette
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro.. more
Apr 27, 2017 4:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bad Public Art and Good Intentions
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing conflicting visions for the city. Matt recently attended a MilMag Live! panel discussion that once again hi.. more
Jan 19, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bay View Art Stop and The Life of Pablo
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's.. more
Apr 7, 2016 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Shorewood's Scandalous Sculpture
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more
Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Elitism, Ignorance and the Condom Pope
Milwaukee seems to have more than its fair share of ugly art controversies. Public outrage over art gets whipped up regularly by small-minded politicians and right-wing radio. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: PBR Pipe Dreams, Ugly Art and SXSW Disappointments
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more
Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Artist Molly Evans Revitalized Abandoned Furniture with Lionel Richie Lyrics
Noteverything goes viral immediately. Milwaukee artist Molly Evans spent a goodchunk of this summer stitching Lionel Richie lyrics to abandoned chairs,couches and mattresses around her neighborhood, leaving behind a small card oneach one tagge.. more
Dec 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Native American Awareness Project Moves Ahead with Bike Trail Mural and Sculpture Proposal
Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more
Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Calling for Public Art
Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature 6 Comments
MSO: Arlo Guthrie: An American Scrapbook
It may surprise many fans that Arlo Guthrie, son of folk legend Woody and the writer of the ’60s counterculture epic “Alice’s Restaurant,” is now a proud libertarian who vocally endorsed Ron Paul in 2008. Guthrie’s evolved in more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Call For Artists Interested In Public Art
WHO: The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more
Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Liz Phair: Ever Changing, But Still Boy Crazy
Liz Phair’s musical career has been marked by moments of intense transformation, even outright rupture, with the vulnerable (albeit highly sexual) singer/songwriter of 1993’s Exile in Guyville morphing into the pop artist behind such chick-... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major-label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. Reunited after a coupl more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Home for the Holidays @ Art Institute of Chicago
A shopping or Christmas trip to Chicago for the holidays requires a stroll along Michigan Avenue. At one end of this “Magnificent Mile” stands Bloomingdale's and Watertower Place while at west end visitors discover Millennium Park and The Art Ins.. more
Dec 13, 2010 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee