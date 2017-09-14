RSS

Public Art

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more

Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more

May 4, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro.. more

Apr 27, 2017 4:45 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing conflicting visions for the city. Matt recently attended a MilMag Live! panel discussion that once again hi.. more

Jan 19, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's.. more

Apr 7, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more

Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee seems to have more than its fair share of ugly art controversies. Public outrage over art gets whipped up regularly by small-minded politicians and right-wing radio. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:01 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more

Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM On Music

Noteverything goes viral immediately. Milwaukee artist Molly Evans spent a goodchunk of this summer stitching Lionel Richie lyrics to abandoned chairs,couches and mattresses around her neighborhood, leaving behind a small card oneach one tagge.. more

Dec 20, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more

Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more

Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

It may surprise many fans that Arlo Guthrie, son of folk legend Woody and the writer of the ’60s counterculture epic “Alice’s Restaurant,” is now a proud libertarian who vocally endorsed Ron Paul in 2008. Guthrie’s evolved in more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

WHO:  The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more

Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Visual Arts

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Liz Phair’s musical career has been marked by moments of intense transformation, even outright rupture, with the vulnerable (albeit highly sexual) singer/songwriter of 1993’s Exile in Guyville morphing into the pop artist behind such chick-... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major-label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. Reunited after a coupl more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

 A shopping or Christmas trip to Chicago for the holidays requires a stroll along Michigan Avenue. At one end of this “Magnificent Mile” stands Bloomingdale's and Watertower Place while at west end visitors discover Millennium Park and The Art Ins.. more

Dec 13, 2010 2:59 PM Visual Arts

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

