Public Education
An Amazing Result for a Democracy
The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more
Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
Is Walker’s K-12 Promise Too Good To Be True?
Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more
Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Attorney Cabrera Challenges Incumbent Zepnick in Democratic Primary
Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Leon Young Draws Three Challengers in Democratic Primary
In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
Standing Up for Ourselves
With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more
May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Should Publicly Funded City Charter Schools’ Files be Opened to Taxpayer Scrutiny?
They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Scott Walker Attacks Public Education—Again
It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
A Tale of Two States
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Rally for Public Education
The conservative business establishment and Republican legislators would love to kill off the public education system. After all, if they can divert taxpayer dollars from the public schools more
Sep 19, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Buying Elections
Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more
Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Vouchers That Ate the State
“The Vouchers That Ate the State” is Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s summer blockbuster. Only it’s Wisconsin taxpayers who are going to get their blocks busted more
Jun 26, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Clock Is Ticking
Today’s the big day forthe budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. They’re trying to cram in as muchbusiness as possible so that you and I won’t have time to sort through thedetails and respond to them. It may take a day, it may take a few days.. more
Jun 4, 2013 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso