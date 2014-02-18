RSS

Public Health

heroin.jpg.jpe

A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more

Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more

Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM News Features

chelsea-clinton.jpg.jpe

To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more

Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM News Features

news2.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more

Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more

Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM News Features

