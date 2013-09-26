Public Museum
Murder Mystery Theatre At The Horny Goat
Murder Mystery Company is a rather large operation. The national company hosts murder mystery party puzzlers at locations all over the country. Locally the company has a regular gig at The Horny Goat Hideaway. There are a number of shows planned .. more
Sep 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Craig Blietz @ Edgewood Orchard Gallery
Fish Creek's Edgewood Orchard Gallery hosts several featured artists each month throughout their busy summer season in Door County's rereational peninsula. This July and into August artist Craig Blietz displays his oil on linen painting Pasto.. more
Aug 11, 2010 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
BREAKING: UWM Responds to Protest and Arrests
Tom Luljak, spokesman for UWM, told me the following about today's protest: Sixteen people in custody, 15 will be charged, one student was arrested but it was determined that he wasn’t part of the protest and ultimately was released. They’ll .. more
Mar 4, 2010 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Salman Rushdie, Stories and MPS
Every now and then a show gets brought to my attention too late to attend. When the press release for the latest show at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts this past Monday, I had already had my schedule for the weekend worked out. It’s a re.. more
Feb 25, 2010 10:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dead Sea Scrolls
The Milwaukee Public Museum’sexhibition “Dead Sea Scrolls and the Bible: Anci DaVinci Code ,A&E Feature more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Comparative Theatre Anatomy: Milwaukee vs. Ohio with Matt Kemple
Ohio native Matt Kemple: the man who started the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is also producer for Pink Banana Theatre and the PR/Marketing Manager for Next Act Theatre. This puts him in an interesting place to see the local theatre scene .. more
Jan 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grand Canyon Adventure
Also open today is the Milwaukee Public Museum and its Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater, which i Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's race day at German Fest!
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mota's gotta go
I don't care if it's one of our convenient DL trips or a DFA, butGuillermo Mota is turning into Turnbow the deuce and a move needs to bemade. I've been rather happy with Ned of late and that makes last night'schoice that much harder .. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mysteries of the Great Lakes
The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater continues screening its latest film today: Mysteries of th Mysteries of the Great Lakes ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Jun 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Human Body
Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Public Museum closed its “Body World” exhib The Human Body ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Last call for Body Worlds
Last call for corpses: Gunther von Hagens’ controversial Body Worlds exhibit ends its stint at the Milwaukee Public Museum today, but the museum is keeping extended hours to accommodate all the procr,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out to see Body Worlds, the controversial German exhibit which blurs the line between science and circus side show by displaying artistically posed preserved corpses,Today in Milwaukee more
May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green our Vaccines Rally
Apr 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Body Worlds
Crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit have been dense, with ma Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Alps
The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater wraps up its run of the st The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
Years after its inception, the German Body Worlds exhibit continues to attract controvers Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee