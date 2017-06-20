RSS

The Public Policy Forum

Milwaukee is embarking on one of the largest public-works projects in the city’s history: The replacement of the more than 76,000 lead water lines running to residences and businesses throughout the metropolitan area. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:59 PM News Features 3 Comments

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Although the City of Milwaukee seems to be moving toward a more permissive view of personal marijuana use, state law hasn’t changed. more

May 10, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 10 Comments

The highly regarded Public Policy Forum just released the final part of their major study, “Help Wanted,” which analyzed the current labor market trends in education and the fact that teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming ra... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey .. more

Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM News Features 3 Comments

The effort to lower fines for small-scale possession of marijuana in Milwaukee, led by Ald. Nik Kovac, is one of the first rational political steps in the state toward reducing the widespread human damage that is caused not by pot, but by l... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:25 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker more

Oct 21, 2014 11:10 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Major decisions concerning the presence and vitality of thearts in Milwaukee are afoot.The Spirit of Milwaukee ("A 501(c)3 private non-profitcorporation whose mission is to educate the public, both locally andnationally, about greater .. more

Mar 24, 2014 2:31 AM Visual Arts

The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 14 Comments

