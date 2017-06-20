The Public Policy Forum
Getting the Lead Out
Milwaukee is embarking on one of the largest public-works projects in the city’s history: The replacement of the more than 76,000 lead water lines running to residences and businesses throughout the metropolitan area. more
Jun 20, 2017 4:59 PM Dan Shaw News Features 3 Comments
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Crafting a Sane Marijuana Policy
Although the City of Milwaukee seems to be moving toward a more permissive view of personal marijuana use, state law hasn’t changed. more
May 10, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Can We Save Our Education System?
The highly regarded Public Policy Forum just released the final part of their major study, “Help Wanted,” which analyzed the current labor market trends in education and the fact that teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming ra... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
The Week on The Disclaimer: Surveying Milwaukee Millennials
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey .. more
Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Setting the Record Straight
While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Sending the Wrong Message on Drugs
The effort to lower fines for small-scale possession of marijuana in Milwaukee, led by Ald. Nik Kovac, is one of the first rational political steps in the state toward reducing the widespread human damage that is caused not by pot, but by l... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Abele Follows Walker’s Lead in Attacking Workers
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker more
Oct 21, 2014 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
"The Show Must Go On?": Reflections on the Funding of Culture in Milwaukee
Major decisions concerning the presence and vitality of thearts in Milwaukee are afoot.The Spirit of Milwaukee ("A 501(c)3 private non-profitcorporation whose mission is to educate the public, both locally andnationally, about greater .. more
Mar 24, 2014 2:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Conservative Voucher School Experiment Is a Failure
The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Life of Bob Marley Continues to Inspire Books
Timothy White’s Catch a Fire will probably remain the classic Bob Marley biography, but that hasn’t prevented everyone who ever met the reggae artist from writing his or her own account. British music journalist Chris Salewicz interviewed M... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Admirals vs. Monsters
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Lake Erie Monsters tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Afterward, two Admirals players will stick around to meet fans and sign autographs. more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee