"Here & Now" Spotlights WMSE Swing Historian Dewey Gill
For many Milwaukeeans it's a Sunday morning tradition as sacred as church or brunch: Dewey Gill's "The Sunday Big Band Show." Each week the WMSE DJ spotlights some of the rarest jazz and swing music on the planet, spinning ancient 78 records unear.. more
Dec 3, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Schutlz-watch 2012 comes to an end; Burish, Street sign deals
Lots of former Badger hockey player news this weekend.We've followed the path of former-Badger and Hobey Baker finalist Justin Schultz, who opted to become a free agent before ever playing a professional game.The Schultz situation was unusual, b.. more
Jul 2, 2012 1:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pfister Narrator Ed Makowski
Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Sarah Vowell's Conversational History Lessons
Sarah Vowell's droll humor, unmistakable voice and knack for simultaneously wry and poignant storytelling... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin Press), by Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel
Green tourism? For Milwaukeeans, what could place less strain on the environment than exploring our own backyard? In Green Travel Guide to Southern Wisconsin, travel writers Pat Dillon and Lynne Diebel sketch out socially conscious vacation... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts’ Day of the Dead
The idea behind Day ofthe Dead is that the spirits of the deceased are allowed to return ofrendas ,Art more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts