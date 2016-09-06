RSS

Public Safety

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

milwaukeepolice.jpg.jpe

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

1103726.jpg.jpe

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more

Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM News Features

devilslakewestbluffscenic.jpg.jpe

After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more

Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Taking Liberties

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynntestified before Congress that more federal funding for local policedepartments would not only stimulate the economy, but also reducepoverty. ,Taking Liberties more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES