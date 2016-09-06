Public Safety
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Outside Audit Finds MPD Did Not Manipulate Crime Data
An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more
Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Boys With Toys
Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynntestified before Congress that more federal funding for local policedepartments would not only stimulate the economy, but also reducepoverty. ,Taking Liberties more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties