Public Schools
Attorney General Should Investigate School Superintendent Bribery
We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more
Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Will New State Legislation Give MPS Schools to National Charter School Companies?
State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Board President Michael Bonds on MPS in Transition
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more
Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Legislature Fast-Tracks a $100 Million Donation to Walker
State legislators are poised to rubber-stamp Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to send an extra $100 million to schools to drive down property taxes. The property tax cut is so important to Walker more
Oct 20, 2013 6:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The High Cost and Low Benefits of School Vouchers
It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more
Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Charter Schools Are Not the Silver Bullet
Talk K-12 education for more than five minutes, and inevitably, the conversation turns to charter schools... more
Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 2 Comments
Both Sides of the MPS Mayoral Takeover
While everyone seems to agreethat Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) faces serious Shepherd. ,News Features more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Behind the Push for a Mayor-Led MPS
Whyare Gov. Jim Doyle and Mayor Tom Barrett so dead-set on taking overMilwaukee Pu Shepherd Express ,None more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Driver's Certificates
Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Myths and Facts About MPS Reform
We’ve all read the screaming headlinesabout the $100 million wasted by the Milwauke Shepherd. ,News Features more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
