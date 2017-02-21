RSS

Public Schools

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:20 PM News Features 8 Comments

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more

Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM News Features 1 Comments

State legislators are poised to rubber-stamp Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to send an extra $100 million to schools to drive down property taxes. The property tax cut is so important to Walker more

Oct 20, 2013 6:26 PM Expresso

It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more

Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM News Features

Talk K-12 education for more than five minutes, and inevitably, the conversation turns to charter schools... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

  While everyone seems to agreethat Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) faces serious Shepherd. ,News Features more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

 Whyare Gov. Jim Doyle and Mayor Tom Barrett so dead-set on taking overMilwaukee Pu Shepherd Express ,None more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 6 Comments

Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

We’ve all read the screaming headlinesabout the $100 million wasted by the Milwauke Shepherd. ,News Features more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

