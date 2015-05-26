RSS

Public Service Commission

news_solar.jpg.jpe

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

May 26, 2015 8:57 PM News Features 6 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:38 PM News Features 9 Comments

issue_solarenergy.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Expresso 6 Comments

takingliberties_electriccar_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Taking Liberties 36 Comments

news1_energybill.jpg.jpe

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM News Features 14 Comments

weeneregies.widea.jpg.jpe

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Expresso 3 Comments

solar-panels.jpg.jpe

We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin more

Oct 8, 2014 1:35 AM News Features 15 Comments

solar_energy_facts.jpg.jpe

Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

solar_energy_facts.jpg.jpe

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

23218566_bg1.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more

Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more

Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM News Features

blogimage10640.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES