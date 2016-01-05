Public Television
Around The Corner With John McGivern To Premiere 5th Season This Week
Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more
Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Three Questions With Deborah Sundahl, Female Ejaculation Expert
As regular readers know, two of the topics that I most frequently answer questions about are the G-spot and female ejaculation. There’s still a lot of mystery and misinformation out there about this area of our anatomy; in fact, I stopped u... more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Foyle's War
In 1944, an Englishman limps home with the aid of a cane. Held prisoner by the Germans since the early months of World War II, he had recently been freed by the advancing Allies. When he crosses the gate into his farmyard, his dog recognizes him .. more
Jul 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Boss is Back!
Glory days, indeed! Bruce Springsteen returns to Milwaukee tonight for a 7:30 p.m. concer Magic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
African American Lives
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is perhaps the foremost historian of the African-American experience, both as a scholar and public intellectual. His latest endeavor under the latter heading is to host “African American Lives 2,” premiering 8 p.m., Feb. 6 .. more
Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Better Late than Never
Outsider artist Martin Ramirez only began to draw late in the final half of his life The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee