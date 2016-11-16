Public Tv
Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week
Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A SUITE NYE Party
Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature