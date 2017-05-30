Publicaffairs
Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet (PublicAffairs), by John All and John Balzar
The weather is changing and the ice is melting as American politicians insist that nothing is happening. Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet by John All and John Balzar is a travelogue through the Himalay... more
May 30, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter (PublicAffairs), by David Sax
Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. In The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, tec... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Books
Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done (PublicAffairs), by Jocelyn K. Glei
Is email making you crazy? Webby Award-winning blogger Jocelyn K. Glei understands. Her snappily written Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done thoughtfully sorts through the dos and don’ts of ele... more
Nov 8, 2016 1:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
A River Runs Again: India’s Natural World in Crisis, from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Kanataka
Meera Subramanian’s A River Runs Again: India’s Natural World in Crisis, from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Karnataka examines India’s difficult transition from a quasi-socialist system to membership in the global econo... more
Jan 19, 2016 3:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
Ascent of the A-Word: Assholism, The First Sixty Years (PublicAffairs), by Geoffrey Nunberg
In Ascent of the A-Word, UC Berkeley’s Geoffrey Nunberg discerns a significant cultural shift. Post-World War II, “phony” was the epithet of choice, but sometime in the ’70s, “asshole” elbowed it aside. Nunberg... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books