Publicaffairs

icefall.jpg.jpe

The weather is changing and the ice is melting as American politicians insist that nothing is happening. Icefall: Adventures at the Wild Edges of our Dangerous, Changing Planet by John All and John Balzar is a travelogue through the Himalay... more

May 30, 2017 2:24 PM Books

revengebook.jpg.jpe

Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. In The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, tec... more

Dec 27, 2016 2:36 PM Books

bookreview_unsubscribe.jpg.jpe

Is email making you crazy? Webby Award-winning blogger Jocelyn K. Glei understands. Her snappily written Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done thoughtfully sorts through the dos and don’ts of ele... more

Nov 8, 2016 1:37 PM Books

bookreview_newarabwars.jpg.jpe

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

bookreview_riverrunsagain.jpg.jpe

Meera Subramanian’s A River Runs Again: India’s Natural World in Crisis, from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Karnataka examines India’s difficult transition from a quasi-socialist system to membership in the global econo... more

Jan 19, 2016 3:57 PM Books

ahole.jpg.jpe

In Ascent of the A-Word, UC Berkeley’s Geoffrey Nunberg discerns a significant cultural shift. Post-World War II, “phony” was the epithet of choice, but sometime in the ’70s, “asshole” elbowed it aside. Nunberg... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:30 PM Books

blogimage18151.jpe

History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

