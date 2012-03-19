RSS

Publisher

blogimage18074.jpe

Crackpot evangelists and doomsday cultists aren't the only false prophets. According to Future Babble, few professions are as consistently wrong in their predictions as the economists of our world, whose propensity for error is almost as st... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The opening scene of The Night of the Shooting Stars (1982) glows with a fairytale light. It’s a darkened bedroom overlooking a night sky in impossibly vivid, coloring book shades of blue. The “once upon a time” arrives at once: in a voice over a.. more

May 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1052.jpe

From thePublisher Jesus of Cool ,News Features more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES