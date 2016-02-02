Puerto Rican Cuisine
La Caribeña’s Soulfully Hearty Latin-American Menu
La Caribeña (1704 S. Pearl St.) beckons diners to Latin American dining in an imaginative, casual setting. The menu of Puerto Rican, Colombian and Dominican food is served in an atmosphere resembling a Central American village reimagined as... more
Feb 2, 2016 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Puerto Rican Pulled Pork
One of Milwaukee’s only options for Puerto Rican food, La Moroveña’s small menu of simple and soulfully satisfying appetizers, sandwiches and plate meals commends itself. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
The Warm Heartiness of Puerto Rico
The couple that owns La Borincana, which specializes in Puerto Rican cuisine, has expansion plans for the establishment they have operated for the past few years. If all goes as planned, outdoor dining should be possible in the building’s b... more
Jan 29, 2014 2:23 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview