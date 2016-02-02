RSS

Puerto Rican Cuisine

La Caribeña (1704 S. Pearl St.) beckons diners to Latin American dining in an imaginative, casual setting. The menu of Puerto Rican, Colombian and Dominican food is served in an atmosphere resembling a Central American village reimagined as... more

Feb 2, 2016 2:35 PM Short Order

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

One of Milwaukee’s only options for Puerto Rican food, La Moroveña’s small menu of simple and soulfully satisfying appetizers, sandwiches and plate meals commends itself. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:24 PM Short Order

The couple that owns La Borincana, which specializes in Puerto Rican cuisine, has expansion plans for the establishment they have operated for the past few years. If all goes as planned, outdoor dining should be possible in the building’s b... more

Jan 29, 2014 2:23 AM Dining Preview

