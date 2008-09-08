RSS

Pujols

Driving home from the Badger game in Madison Saturday evening we listened to the beginning of the Brewers game on the radio. About the 4th inning or so, Jim Powell started to give score updatesaround the division and the league. At the time, th.. more

Sep 8, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Tensions have been high between the Brewers and Cardinals for 2 seasons now and I think most of us can't really understand why. The Cards really aren't our biggest rival and until this year, the Cards really haven't had anything to fear from us.Th.. more

Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1467.jpe

Everything inmoderation. The way we eat, drink, and even consume sports.It’s Maxim ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES