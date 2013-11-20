RSS

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

Jennifer Cody Epstein’s novel begins on a carnival ride, but proceeds to explore William Tecumseh Sherman’s maxim, “War is Hell.” The general added: “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all more

Feb 28, 2013 3:16 PM Books

With his bestseller Guns, Germs, and Steel, Jared Diamond stimulated discussion over the forces that have shaped humanity. In The World Until Yesterday, the Pulitzer Prize-winner examines tribal and pre-tribal societies for what they can te... more

Feb 28, 2013 3:09 PM Books

Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Theater

John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

