Pulitzer Prize
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Gods of Heavenly Punishment (W. W. Norton & Company), by Jennifer Cody Epstein
Jennifer Cody Epstein’s novel begins on a carnival ride, but proceeds to explore William Tecumseh Sherman’s maxim, “War is Hell.” The general added: “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all more
Feb 28, 2013 3:16 PM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The World Until Yesterday: What Can We Learn from Traditional Societies? (Viking Adult), by Jared Diamond
With his bestseller Guns, Germs, and Steel, Jared Diamond stimulated discussion over the forces that have shaped humanity. In The World Until Yesterday, the Pulitzer Prize-winner examines tribal and pre-tribal societies for what they can te... more
Feb 28, 2013 3:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Changing Neighborhood
Viewers never cease to be amazed at the finesse and razor-sharp timing, which the Milwaukee Rep, at its best, brings to tricky-to-stage new works. Just such a work is Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer Prize-winning, wickedly funny, relentlessly provoc... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:59 PM Steve Spice Theater
'Butterfly in the Typewriter' Remembers John Kennedy Toole
John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a Lost Middle East (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Anthony Shadid
Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books