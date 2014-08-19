RSS

Pull The Trigger

twim.jpg.jpe

Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more

Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

rusty ps.jpg.jpe

The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:38 PM On Music

blogimage10562.jpe

“Print Press Play,” a collaboration between Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern that blends complex printmaking with 21st-century computer art, has opened at Elaine Erickson Gallery. As digital printmakers, they create images with t... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES