Pull The Trigger
This Week in Milwaukee: August 21-27
Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more
Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rusty Ps Ready their Seventh Album, "Pull The Trigger"
The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). .. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Past, Future Combine in ‘Print Press Play’
“Print Press Play,” a collaboration between Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern that blends complex printmaking with 21st-century computer art, has opened at Elaine Erickson Gallery. As digital printmakers, they create images with t... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Tilley Visual Arts
