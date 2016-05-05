RSS

Pumpkins

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

lagoon.jpg.jpe

Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more

Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

 Somewhere around the past couple of days, The Milwaukee Rep announced its upcoming season. Some of it sounds kind of interesting. Gutenberg!  The Musical sounds like fun. Three guys pitch the idea for a big Broadway musical about the inventor .. more

Mar 13, 2012 4:44 PM Theater

<p> The Mossad became legendary as the spy agency that always got its manwhether he happened to be a Nazi war criminal or a Palestinian terrorist. The 2007 Israeli film <em>The Debt</em>remade three years later with Helen Mirren in the star role.. more

Feb 18, 2012 5:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12751.jpe

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pickingseason for apples is end of August until the end of October. (PYOP)Pumpkins should be ripe the first weeks of September. Call first forpumpkin readiness. Freepetting zoo. Corn maze ($) , kids' corral play area ($), mini-trainride a,... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES