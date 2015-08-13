Punchline
Experiencing The 10th Anniversary of The Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival (MCF)was last weekend, and now I’mtasked with reviewing it. I am here totell you about the acts, and why you should go next time it comes around andwhy you should support more comedy in Milwaukee. The MCF spanned .. more
Aug 13, 2015 10:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Extra Laughs!
Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
'Weird Al' Yankovic Keeps Summerfest Weird
I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s. He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more
Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Why You Need to See "Weird Al" on the 4th of July
There’s a reason nerds love "Weird Al" Yankovic: he's a humble, affable, legendary comedic genius. Quite simply, there's not another public figure who has sustained his level of brilliance and cultural relevance for as long as he has. In additio.. more
Jun 30, 2015 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces 10th Anniversary Lineup
Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more
Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Comedian Craig Ferguson Performed at the Riverside
Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more
Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Comedy @ MKE Follies
In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more
May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
‘I Want to Take the Politics Out of the Sheriff’s Department’
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has played games with voters since being appointed to the position by former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum. While Clarke campaigns as a Democrat, he aligns himself with conservatives like President Bus... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 29 Comments
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee