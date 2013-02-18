Punk Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
No Coast Mohawk Fest Readies Three Days of Punk
To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 3 Comments
Arizona Wilder's Double-Sided Post-Hardcore
Though it turns over almost completely every three or four years, Milwaukee's all-ages punk scene has been remarkably resilient, thanks to a revolving crop of young bands and promoters who are always willing to carry the torch... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Thirteen Years of Floor Model
In 1999 drummer Dave Somerscales and guitarist Jeff Callesen were informed that a band had canceled a show at Quarters. They stopped into the Riverwest bar and made the case to management to give their hastily assembled two-piece act... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music