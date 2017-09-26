Punk-Rock
Dead Boys: Still Snotty: Young, Loud and Snotty at 40! (Plowboy Records)
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out in Digital: March 2, 2017
London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene (Akashic Books), by Scott Crawford
When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Books
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies (Wesleyan University Press), edited by Michael E. Veal and E. Tammy Kim
Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee’s ‘Punx Give Thanx, Again!’ Benefit Offers Punk for a Cause
Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.13
Max (Jack Kilmer) is an alt-rock musician who visits Len (Rhys Ifans), his estranged father, a onetime punk-rock star and, lately, successful record producer. Laced with gentle pathos and humor, Len & Company is a character study across a g... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Pukes: “Murder
Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
‘Like Family’
Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more
Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Dead Milkmen @ Shank Hall
In light of all the old punk rock bands reuniting these days—the competing Black Flag lineups come to mind—playing giant festivals and making mad cash off our nostalgia, I was a little nervous prior to The Dead more
Jun 7, 2013 11:49 AM Jessie Lynn Mcmains Concert Reviews
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Pogues
Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more
Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Opening the Tribeca Film Festival this year is...
...Baby Mama. Okay, initially I was very excited for this new film, being that it is the big screen debut as a leading lady for Tina Fey, the phenomenal talent behind NBC's little seen comedy gem 30 Rock, but then I saw the preview. Now it is ha.. more
Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
The irony Gableman's attack ads
Republican Supreme Court candidate Michael Gableman has been runningattacks against Justice Louis Butler for the Supreme Court’s decisionin State v. Richard Brown, 2005 WI 29. Inthe Brown case, the majority of the Supreme Court decide.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Dillinger Four
The Dillinger Four, the long-running Minneapolis punk group who, with their clean,no-fril The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Dillinger Four, Pretentiousness Zero
Punk bands, seemingly by design, are not built to last. And is ,Music Feature more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Father Phoenix
One of Milwaukee’s finest punk bands, Father Phoenix has kept a low profile for much The Bucket List, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee