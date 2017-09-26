RSS

Punk-Rock

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Album Reviews

London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM Home Movies

When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Books

Punk Ethnography: Artists & Scholars Listen to Sublime Frequencies, edited by Yale ethnomusicologist Michael E. Veal and The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim, is an essay collection on the Sublime Frequencies indie label, which curates albums of m... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:11 PM Books

Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Local Music

Max (Jack Kilmer) is an alt-rock musician who visits Len (Rhys Ifans), his estranged father, a onetime punk-rock star and, lately, successful record producer. Laced with gentle pathos and humor, Len & Company is a character study across a g... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:44 PM Home Movies

Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Album Reviews

Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more

Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM Books

In light of all the old punk rock bands reuniting these days—the competing Black Flag lineups come to mind—playing giant festivals and making mad cash off our nostalgia, I was a little nervous prior to The Dead more

Jun 7, 2013 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature more

Jan 18, 2013 3:11 PM Album Reviews

Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Feb 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

