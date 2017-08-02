RSS

Punk

indonesian.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM On Music

neckdeep.jpg.jpe

It was another chaotic day of piercings, anger, activism and ignored "No Crowd Surfing" signs at the Warped Tour's annual Milwaukee stop. more

Jul 25, 2017 10:41 AM Concert Reviews

katemothsreverse.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

localmusic_sinbad.jpg.jpe

“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more

Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Local Music

localmusic_escapeearth_byartistryofe.jpg.jpe

The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more

May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Local Music

musicgateway_meatpuppets_byjaimebutler.jpg.jpe

Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more

May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Music Feature

guerillaghost.jpg.jpe

Apr 25, 2017 2:37 PM Music Feature

directhit.jpg.jpe

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

badbread.jpg.jpe

With their heaving riffs and soccer chant cadences, Milwaukee’s Bad Bread could easily be mistaken for a London punk band circa 1978. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

localmusic_staticeyes.jpg.jpe

Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

pattismith.jpg.jpe

Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more

Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM Concert Reviews

expire.jpg.jpe

After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Local Music

musicgateway_cloudnothings_a_byjesselirola.jpg.jpe

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

pukes1.jpg.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more

Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

musicgateway_historicalsociety_b.jpg.jpe

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM On Music

dreamhouse.jpg.jpe

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

musicgateway_gauss_byericrisser.jpg.jpe

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

twim_bandofhorses_bychristopherwilson.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_boxcutter.jpg.jpe

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

