Punk
Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"
Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Behind All the Metalcore and Rough Edges, The Warped Tour Revealed a Kindhearted Center
It was another chaotic day of piercings, anger, activism and ignored "No Crowd Surfing" signs at the Warped Tour's annual Milwaukee stop. more
Jul 25, 2017 10:41 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Kate Moths Embrace the Strange on 'Reverse Earth After Birth'
Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
Sin Bad Bring Melodic Punk into Adulthood
“I don’t feel offended when people call us a pop-punk band," says Sin Bad’s Ben Woyak, “but I certainly don’t think of us that way." more
Jun 6, 2017 3:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Evacuate The Earth Look to the Apocalypse
The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more
May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Meat Puppets Add a Fourth, But It's All in the Family
Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more
May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Guerilla Ghost Go For the Jugular
Apr 25, 2017 2:37 PM Steve Lampiris Music Feature
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Bad Bread Merge Detroit Punk with Milwaukee Rock
With their heaving riffs and soccer chant cadences, Milwaukee’s Bad Bread could easily be mistaken for a London punk band circa 1978. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Static Eyes Stay Rambunctious on Their 'Thaw' 7-Inch
Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Patti Smith @ Milwaukee Theatre
Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more
Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Hardcore Veterans Expire Are Ready to Do Just That
After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Cloud Nothings Tone Down The Anger, Just a Little
Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Pukes w/ Avenues and Devil’s Teeth @ Company Brewing
Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more
Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Patti Smith Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time Since 1979
One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more
Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music