Punkplay
Rambling About Details Between the Graffiti
I see over 100 shows per year. They all tend to blend together. So whenever there's something that looks and feels significantly different from the rest of it, I tend to be really happy with it just because it's something different. And so Fl.. more
Sep 8, 2012 10:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boasting an array of workshops, lectures, potlucks and gatherings, Riverwest's Cream City Collectives is a social center dedicated to community engagement. Equipped with a free Internet computer lab, a gallery and a screen printing... more
Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sep 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hound Rises in Delafield
As the American Players Theatre closes out its season with the last of its openings in Spring Green, Wisconsin, The World's Stage Theatre Company also readies itself for the final productions of what has been a very productive summer for them. .. more
Aug 15, 2012 11:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pitching Punkplay
It was one of my favorite documentaries and I can't remember what it was called. And I can't seem to find mention of it anywhere online. It was a cheap '80s video documentary that followed around Corrosion of Conformity (I'm fairly certain it.. more
Jun 14, 2012 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Midwest Beat w/ Lover!, Bass Drum of Death and Death Dream
A band that would probably be pretty happy in world where all music began with The Byrds and ended with Big Star, the Madison/Milwaukee group Midwest Beat plays perky rock and roll ’n’ garage-pop with enough jangle to please the biggest C86... more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CSI: Milwaukee
In real life, crime fighting forensics aren’t quite as glamorous as its often depicted on television, but as this Discovery World exhibit illustrates from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, they’re still pretty high tech. Discovery World visitors can... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
McGivern, Tarjan Light Up ‘Bunk Bed Brothers’
Bunk Bed Brothers continues through Nov. 15 at the Marcus Center. Bunk Bed Brothers ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 4 Comments