Puns
Pun Slam Friday Night
I might be either too young or too old to find this appealing. It’s the 21st century and people facing each other in performance pun competitions. It may not personally appeal to me, but I love that there are people who are actually doing .. more
Feb 12, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Punmanship In Early May with the Gwiazdowskis
I’m okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I’m even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these “kids these days,” hav.. more
May 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The History of Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square, the green gathering space in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, serves as a point of convergence for popular events like Bastille Days, the East Town Market and the city’s favorite Thursday night tradition, Jazz in the Park.... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Our Decision: Stay Cool About the Heat
The momentous news came, and somehow Earth maintained its rotation. After seven years of individual glory but no NBA titles, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in a superstar trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bos... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports