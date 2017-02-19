Puppets
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There’s a clever production design includi.. more
Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Avenue Q In Burlington
I miss Angry Young Men Ltd. The strange puppet group could be counted on for summer performances in addition to the occasional production of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show . I may have only made it to one of those shows, but I really lik.. more
Jul 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
Skylight’s ‘Avenue Q’ Deserves a Hand
Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Loco Motive
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, once again I can’t whip out a big-time essay for you’s this week. I’m on my way right now to meet up with my gang over by the Uptowner tavern/charm scho more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Not Your Traditional Adult Christmas Puppet Show
An email came-in this morning prompting this last-minute addition to the local holiday theatre season. Playwright Neil Haven (who most recently staged a charming comedy about an agoraphobic girl living out of a hotel elevator) has written an adul.. more
Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
They’re Puppets—They’re All Messed-Up
Not many people had shown-upmaybe a dozen or so. There was a silent stillness to the Bucketworks performances space. The Angry Young Men puppet-based stage adaptation of Night of the Living Dead hadn’t really been advertised and it appeared as tho.. more
Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombie Puppet Show Tonight
It kind of sounds like a band from River West, but there actually IS a “zombie puppet show,” at Bucketworks tonight. In what is perhaps inadvertent recognition of the 40th anniversary of Night of the Living Dead, a local group has developed a p.. more
Oct 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dowsing Course with Expert Raymon Grace
I mentioned in my previous blog that I would write about the dowsing course I took with Raymon Grace. Sorry to not write sooner; I have been spending all my free time dowsing! All I can say is "wow!" Raymon taught us to manage energy for impr.. more
Sep 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Ghostface Killah's Iron Man Cameo Surfaces
Like 95% of the blogosphere, I was crushed when longtime Iron Man enthusiast Ghostface Killah was robbed of his cameo in the Iron Man movie—actually, I was crushed that Ghostface wasn't cast as Iron Man, but that's another story. Now that his d.. more
Aug 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jeff Dunham
The straight man to his entourage of crass puppets, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will film his upcoming Comedy Central special tonight at the Pabst Theater over the course of two sold-out performances, at 7 a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Praying With Lior
Lior Liebling is a boy with Down Syndrome and, depending on who you ask, a heightened sen Praying With Lior ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Ballad of Josef K.
Franz Kafka’s most famous novel is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes a The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Ballad of Josef K.
Franz Kafka’s most famous novel is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes a The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Adult Puppet Show
How does a college graduate with a bachelor's degree in English greet the real world without any major skills or significant experience? That’s the scary next step facing Princeton (the man, not th,A&E Feature more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature