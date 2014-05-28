RSS

May 28, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more

Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM Classical Music

In my decades of touring with Theatre X, we always said that you can’t begin to know a show until you’ve played it 30 times. Last week I enjoyed the opening performance of the Milwaukee Ballet’s latest concert, “Pure Dance,” more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

