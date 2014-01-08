Purgatorio
Child Actors Needed For Invulnerability on January 24th
The Milwaukee Rep is seeking child actors for its upcoming production of The History of Invulnerability. It's the story of Jerry Siegel--one of the minds behind Superman. They're looking for boys between the age of 10 and 13 who can play Superma.. more
Jan 8, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Full Monty in Greendale
The 1997 British comedy drama The Full Monty was kind of a natural for musical theatre adaptation. It's the story of a group of working-class British guys who put together an all-male striptease act to make a little money. Everybody's in it for a .. more
Dec 30, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hear Milwaukee Rappers Jae Ace and Pizzle Try to Make Their "Quota"
I can't say I've ever heard of Jae Ace before, but judging by his new single "Quota," the guy has a great hear for contemporary street rap. It's a banger in the Ace Hood mold, with more than a hint of Future in its crooned chorus, and it features .. more
Dec 5, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Revealing the Life of a Great German Director
PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more
Nov 19, 2013 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kristallnacht Remembered
The Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center will observe the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht this coming november 20th. The Night of Broken Glass which struck a major turning point in Nazi persecution of the Jews throughout G.. more
Nov 6, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
STITCH Milwaukee's Community Mural Project Hosts Its Unveiling This Weekend
Artists, art and K-12 educators, students, mentors, non-profit youth workersand university staff all born and raised in Milwaukeewere the driving force behind STITCH Milwaukee’sCommunity Mural Project. This organization focuses on providing saf.. more
Oct 31, 2013 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Camping in the Name of Art and Debating Spotify
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more
Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Charm Of Purgatory
In a magazine somewhere in the mid-1980's, I ran across a brilliantly minimalist narrative piece called Nogard. The premise was very simple: Take an epic heroone who has been through a long series of breathtaking adventures conquered adversity a.. more
Feb 1, 2010 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
What Sounds Do They Have In Purgatory?
Next Act Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini has put together some really great shows at the Off Broadway Theatre. This week he opens a show that he stars in, wrote, directed and designed both the set AND the sound for. Cescari.. more
Jan 27, 2010 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wait Is Over for ‘Purgatorio’ at Next Act Theatre
In addition to creatingthe physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its Purgatorio ,Theater more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Murderers
Today at 2 p.m. in the Off-Broadway Theater, Next Act closes its production of Jeffrey Hat Murderers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee