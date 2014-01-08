RSS

Purgatorio

The Milwaukee Rep is seeking child actors for its upcoming production of The History of Invulnerability. It's the story of Jerry Siegel--one of the minds behind Superman. They're looking for boys between the age of 10 and 13 who can play Superma.. more

Jan 8, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

The 1997 British comedy drama The Full Monty was kind of a natural for musical theatre adaptation. It's the story of a group of working-class British guys who put together an all-male striptease act to make a little money. Everybody's in it for a .. more

Dec 30, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

jae ace.jpg.jpe

I can't say I've ever heard of Jae Ace before, but judging by his new single "Quota," the guy has a great hear for contemporary street rap. It's a banger in the Ace Hood mold, with more than a hint of Future in its crooned chorus, and it features .. more

Dec 5, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

 PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more

Nov 19, 2013 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center will observe the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht this coming november 20th. The Night of Broken Glass which struck a major turning point in Nazi persecution of the Jews throughout G.. more

Nov 6, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

stitch milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Artists, art and K-12 educators, students, mentors, non-profit youth workersand university staff all born and raised in Milwaukeewere the driving force behind STITCH Milwaukee’sCommunity Mural Project. This organization focuses on providing saf.. more

Oct 31, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more

Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage9847.jpe

The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9799.jpe

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9762.jpe

Feb 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9717.jpe

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In a magazine somewhere in the mid-1980's, I ran across a brilliantly minimalist narrative piece called Nogard. The premise was very simple: Take an epic heroone who has been through a long series of breathtaking adventures conquered adversity a.. more

Feb 1, 2010 12:17 PM Theater

blogimage9674.jpe

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9663.jpe

Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini has put together some really great shows at the Off Broadway Theatre. This week he opens a show that he stars in, wrote, directed and designed both the set AND the sound for. Cescari.. more

Jan 27, 2010 10:38 PM Around MKE

In addition to creatingthe physical end of Purgatory, Cecsarini will also play one of its Purgatorio ,Theater more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage4843.jpe

Dec 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4831.jpe

Dec 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

