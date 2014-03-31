RSS

Purling Hiss

purling hiss.jpg.jpe

Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Concert Reviews

themen.jpg.jpe

Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more

Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Music Feature

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more

Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES