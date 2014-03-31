Purling Hiss
Purling Hiss w/ Technicolor Teeth, Dogs in Ecstasy and Platinum Boys @ Cactus Club
Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Men Trade Wild Rock ’n’ Roll for Rustic Pleasures
Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more
Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Purling Hiss with Technicolor Teeth and Head On Electric @ Linneman’s
Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more
Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews