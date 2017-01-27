All Purpose
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Walk the Point Offers a Sample of Milwaukee’s Up-and-Coming Dining District
Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more
Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more
Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Student Veterans
Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features