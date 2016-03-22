RSS

Puscifer

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Riverwestvisual artist Renée Luna Bebeau will be opening a show in West Allis’ InpspirationStudio Gallery next month. As a part of opening weekend for the show, shewill be there at the gallery engaging in a performance that sounds interesting.T.. more

May 29, 2014 12:10 PM Theater

Even more so than his other bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, Puscifer is an anything-goes playground for Maynard James Keenan, essentially a freeform solo project that pairs the alternative metal iconoclast with a rotating lineup. more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

