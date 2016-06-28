Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Joyce Yang Played with Boldness and Taste
It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more
Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Examining Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
‘Nutcracker’ a la Pink
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet of 1892 is based upon Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale of little Clara and her magical Christmas gift of a nutcracker in the form of a soldier. With its ethnic dances, Waltz ... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:52 AM John Jahn Classical Music