It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more

Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet of 1892 is based upon Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale of little Clara and her magical Christmas gift of a nutcracker in the form of a soldier. With its ethnic dances, Waltz ... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:52 AM Classical Music

