RSS
Pyromancy
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pyromancy
Tonight at 8 p.m., Bucketworks unveils Pyromancy, a collaborative, one-off performance p Pyromancy ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30
How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!