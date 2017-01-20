RSS

Vincent VanGREAT's 2016 album UnGREATful is mostly a feel good affair, with one loud exception: "Radical," a blaring, Public Enemy-channeling riot act co-produced with Q The Sun. Van Great has picked a fitting time to drop the visual for that song.. more

Jan 20, 2017 3:38 PM On Music 1 Comments

A new Fatty Acids album is always something to get excited about, since you never have a clear sense of what to expect from the band. Next month the Milwaukee band will release its fourth album, Dogs of Entertainment , their follow-up to 2013’s ca.. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:52 PM On Music

The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more

Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM On Music 4 Comments

Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Photo by Weston Rich

Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Music Feature

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as I prepare my annual award-winning “Year-in-Review, Year Ahead” essay for next week’s paper, two words keep ringing a bell in my head from this 2010: more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The MacDowell Club of Milwaukee’s next concert (“Solos and Ensembles”) certainly lives up to its billing, providing concertgoers with all sorts of instrumental and/or vocal combinations performing a wide variety of works. But the best ad more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

The KGB was abolished with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but by the time Boris Yeltsin stepped down as Russia’s president, the various agencies that emerged from the old Soviet secret police coalesced into a powerful new entity calle... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

