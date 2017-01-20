Q The Sun
Vincent VanGREAT Calls Out Crooked Cops and the Incoming President in his "Radical" Video
Vincent VanGREAT's 2016 album UnGREATful is mostly a feel good affair, with one loud exception: "Radical," a blaring, Public Enemy-channeling riot act co-produced with Q The Sun. Van Great has picked a fitting time to drop the visual for that song.. more
Jan 20, 2017 3:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Fatty Acids Share New Tracks From Their Upcoming Album "Dogs of Entertainment"
A new Fatty Acids album is always something to get excited about, since you never have a clear sense of what to expect from the band. Next month the Milwaukee band will release its fourth album, Dogs of Entertainment , their follow-up to 2013’s ca.. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:52 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me
The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Marvel at The Sheer Amount of Talent on Display in Lex Allen's "Cream and Sugar" Video
Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more
Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
WebsterX and Q The Sun Channel Radiohead on Their New EP
Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lorde Fredd33’s Spontaneous Art-Rap
Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Happy Huchmus
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as I prepare my annual award-winning “Year-in-Review, Year Ahead” essay for next week’s paper, two words keep ringing a bell in my head from this 2010: more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
MacDowell Club’s Music for One, Two, Three…
The MacDowell Club of Milwaukee’s next concert (“Solos and Ensembles”) certainly lives up to its billing, providing concertgoers with all sorts of instrumental and/or vocal combinations performing a wide variety of works. But the best ad more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
AUTOMatic Pushes Hip-Hop in Unlikely Directions
As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM D.J. Pangburn Local Music 1 Comments
The New Nobility: The Restoration of Russia’s Security State and the Enduring Legacy of the KGB (PublicAffairs), by Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan
The KGB was abolished with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but by the time Boris Yeltsin stepped down as Russia’s president, the various agencies that emerged from the old Soviet secret police coalesced into a powerful new entity calle... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
2morrow Evr After
Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments