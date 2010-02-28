RSS

Qny

In the colorfully packaged book Hollywood Musicals (published by QNY), Will Dodson celebrates that happiest of genres and the stars that emerged from it—Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Bing Crosby and Gene Kelly. Musical theater in one form or a.. more

Feb 28, 2010 2:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

Don’t get him started on movies like Attack of the Killer Bimbos (1988). Will Dodson sets strict standards in his book, Cult Films (published by QNY). For him, a cult movie isn’t simply a theatrical failure that eventually found an audience, nor .. more

Feb 24, 2010 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4971.jpe

,None more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage4952.jpe

When they arrive in Milwaukee, treat them as visiting professors. After all, they're exper Divided By Night ,Music Feature more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES