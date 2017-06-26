RSS

Quadracci Powerhouse

The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more

Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more

Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more

Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

Flat vocals and droning guitars lend to The Magnolias’ brat-punk charms, similar to those of vintage Buzzcocks and pre-Dookie Green Day. Spawned from the Twin Cities’ fertile ’80s music scene, The Magnolias never found the same success o more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

