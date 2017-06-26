Quadracci Powerhouse
Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more
Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
The True Origins of Superman
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
The Rep’s splendid production of 'Ragtime'
The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Magnolias w/ Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers and Tim Schweiger and The Middlemen
Flat vocals and droning guitars lend to The Magnolias’ brat-punk charms, similar to those of vintage Buzzcocks and pre-Dookie Green Day. Spawned from the Twin Cities’ fertile ’80s music scene, The Magnolias never found the same success o more
Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee