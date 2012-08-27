RSS

Quadracci

blogimage19685.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

coffee_can_300_300.jpg.jpe

Come over to Pick N Save on State Street from 10am-11am. Free papers, free coffee drinks and find out more about the Guitar-A-Day Giveaway. more

Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES