Quarters Rock 'N Roll Palace

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Cream City Cabaret mixes horror with burlesque next Monday as it presents Tassels of Terror Part II at the intimate space of Quarters Rock ’n Roll Palace. Guests this time around include Madison-area burlesque twins Cliona and Vaineas Nov.. more

Oct 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

As Erin Dorbin tells it, she chose Milwaukee. Dorbin had been bouncing from city to city for most of her adult life, either for school or for work, but Milwaukee was the first city she moved to not out of commitment or obligation more

Jul 30, 2014 2:04 AM Music Feature

Through three full-length releases Robert Randolph has strived, and mostly succeeded, for a seamless mash-up of gritty jam band funk, soul, blues and his own gospel roots. On We Walk This Road, though, the slide guitar guru wears those stit... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

