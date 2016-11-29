Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre
Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Clowning Around on the Briny Sea
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more
Quasimondo’s ‘Kama Sutra’ Plumbs Love, Sex and Relatedness
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Kama Sutra': Quasimondo's Original World Premiere
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Individual Freedoms in a Communal Framework
Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more
Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo Opens Season with 'Children of Pac-Men'
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more
Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Kamikaze Cutesauce’ at FringeNYC
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents an encore of its Kamikaze Cutesauce: Cosplay Club, Aug. 22-24, in Milwaukee before heading off to participate in the New York International Fringe Festival (FringeNYC) Aug. 27-30. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:01 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Quasimondo on Salvador Dalí
Bathing its audiences in rich colors, entrancing choreography and artful exhibitionism, Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Giraffe on Fire is an unforgettably outré theatrical experience based on the life and works of Spanish Surrealis... more
May 26, 2015 9:30 PM McAllister Writt Theater
Quasimondo Presents ‘Giraffe on Fire’
With Giraffe on Fire, Quasimondo Theatre’s Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke have created a performance described as a “stream-of-consciousness quest to find meaning in the surreal” framed in the mind and works of Salvador Dalí. more
May 20, 2015 8:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater