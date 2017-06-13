Queen Tut
Queen Tut Claims Her Throne
Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 28-Aug. 3
German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Riverwest FemFest @ Company Brewing
This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Critical Role of Community Health Centers
In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments