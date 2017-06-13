RSS

Queen Tut

Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

