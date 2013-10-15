RSS
Queen Victoria
America’s Past Master
It was not until the 1950s, when the likes of Jackson Pollock became known in Paris and elsewhere across the continent, that American artists began to gain the respect of Europeans. And yet no less accord was due such master artists as Thom... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:28 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
The Royals on BBC
Americamay have thrown off the British monarchy with the Revolutionary War, butAmerica’s fascination with the royals has—if anything—only increased over timeand distance. A four-disc box set culled from BBC-TV specials, “The RoyalCollection.. more
May 18, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!