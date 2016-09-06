RSS

Queen

delainmoonbathers.jpg.jpe

Never accuse the Dutch band Delain of failing to evolve. With Moonbathers, Delain certainly earns its place alongside Nightwish as one of female-fronted metal’s most sophisticated and rewarding bands. more

Sep 6, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

twim_secondcity_(bytoddrosenberg).jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

homemovies_queen.jpg.jpe

Originally aired on British television, Queen’s concert documentary, A Night at the Odeon: Hammersmith 1975, features a relatively simple show, just lights and a poof of indoor fireworks, driven by Freddie Mercury’s aggressive showmanship a... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:34 PM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more

Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM Film Reviews

blogimage14691.jpe

Queen was a popular and prolific music factory, selling more than 300 million albums across the planet. With sales numbers second only to the Beatles, Queen ruled the airways and the concert circuits. According to Mark Blake's Is This the R... more

May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES