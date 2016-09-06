Queen
Delain: Moonbathers (Napalm Records)
Never accuse the Dutch band Delain of failing to evolve. With Moonbathers, Delain certainly earns its place alongside Nightwish as one of female-fronted metal’s most sophisticated and rewarding bands. more
Sep 6, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Recently Released 12.2.15
Originally aired on British television, Queen’s concert documentary, A Night at the Odeon: Hammersmith 1975, features a relatively simple show, just lights and a poof of indoor fireworks, driven by Freddie Mercury’s aggressive showmanship a... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Philomena
When the adolescent Philomena encountered a handsome boy in the funhouse of a traveling circus, she barely knew the meaning of sex. Soon enough, she learned the consequences in small-town 1950s Ireland. Brought before a grim, inquisitorial ... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:20 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mark Blake Shares 'The Untold Story of Queen'
Queen was a popular and prolific music factory, selling more than 300 million albums across the planet. With sales numbers second only to the Beatles, Queen ruled the airways and the concert circuits. According to Mark Blake's Is This the R... more
May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books