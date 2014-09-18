Queensryche @ Potawatomi Bingo C
Iron Horse's Sunset on Summer Soiree
Theweather may be changing but Milwaukee's love of outdoor events has not wanedjust yet. To celebrate the last beautiful nights of summer, The Iron Horse Hotel will be hosting a freefestival this evening, Thursday, Sept. 18, at its popular outd.. more
Sep 18, 2014 7:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
An Addams Family Up Close With Theatre Unchained
TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Queensryche
Queensryche were never the most popular of the 1980s hair-metal bands, but they emerged from the heyday of heavy metal with a prestige many of their contemporaries lost (or never had in the first place), thanks to their political more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
