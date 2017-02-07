Quentin Tarantino
In The Sicilian Clan, Alain Delon stars as a cold-blooded killer rescued in Paris by a Sicilian mob family in this 1969 crime thriller. French director Henri Verneuil handled the story with an assured sense of style more
In The Forest, Sara’s (Natalie Dormer) twin sister Jess disappears in Japan’s Aokigahara woods, an area nicknamed the Suicide Forest because many people go there to end their lives. Sara and two friends search the forest unsuccessfully for ... more
Witness to the Indie Explosion
Earlier this year, while reading a biography ofdirector Paul Thomas Anderson ( Magnolia ),it struck me: the indie film explosion that brought Anderson, Quentin Tarantinoand Steven Soderbergh to the fore is already history—a.. more
What Do You Mean by Art Film?
Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more
There Will be Boogie Nights
Italian Crime Squad
Fellini, Antonioni and Visconti were dominantItalians on the international art house circuit in the '60s and '70s, butItaly's thriving movie industry knocked out scores of films in more populistgenres. Spaghetti westerns, thanks to the.. more
Italian-American Directors
Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more
Bucks vs. Hawks
Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Kids 14 and under will receive a free Bucks miniball with admission. more
Helping Pit Bulls in Brew City
After being frustrated with the lack of programs for pit bull owners in southeastern Wisconsin, Michelle Serocki started the Brew City Bully Club as a way to help her and her pit bull, Capone. The club benefits dogs and humans alike through... more
Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more
Dreamgirls
Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more
Diana Krall
Elvis Costello will be in Milwaukee next week for an anticipated show on the final night of Summerfest, but first his wife stops here for her own performance. Diana Krall, the popular adult-contemporary jazz singer and pianist, headlines an... more
