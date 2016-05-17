The Quest
Jason Powell’s ‘The Quest’ Sets a New Standard
Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more
May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Devin Settle Dance
Magical Comedy Slumber with Danceworks and Chant Claire Chamber Choir
It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the ide.. more
May 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Prestige Atlantic Impulse
Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee