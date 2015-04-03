RSS

All Quiet On The Western Front

In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more

Apr 3, 2015 9:00 PM Film Reviews

Lewis Milestone directed the seminal war film, All Quiet on the Western Front (1930). Decades later, he helmed one of the better movies on the Korean War, Pork Chop Hill (1959). Along with its sce,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 9, 2015 12:35 PM Home Movies

Screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg followed up their hit comedy Superbad with 2008’s Pineapple Express , an action- comedy that starred Rogen as a process server who goes into hiding with his drug dealer James more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

