RSS

Quilts In A Material World

nick welcome to fond du lac 2.jpg.jpe

I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:21 PM Comedy

jennyandersonpleinair.jpg.jpe

Jenny Anderson

By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more

Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Around MKE

willienelson.jpg.jpe

Bob Jagendorf, Flickr CC

The Milwaukee Theatre will play host to a pair of countrymusic legends on Saturday, October 24. Willie Nelson and hisfamily band will be joined by Merle Haggard. The iconic country singers collaborated on “Django andJimmie” a duet album th.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:02 PM Sponsored Content

indiafest.jpg.jpe

Vibrant costumes, music, dance and authentic Indian cuisinecome together to celebrate Indian culture on a grand scale at the freeIndiaFest Milwaukee, Saturday, August 15th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. inHumboldt Park.“There is no better way to lear.. more

Jul 30, 2015 10:09 PM Sponsored Content

Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Around MKE

Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more

Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more

Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_jennylewis_courtesywarnerbrosrecords.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Warner Bros. Records

It's been a good chunk of time since Jenny Lewis last played a solo show in Milwaukee. That show was in 2006, when she was touring behind her country gospel album Rabbit Fur Coat . This afternoon the Turner Hall Ballroom announced that she'll retu.. more

Jan 20, 2015 8:30 PM On Music

aroundmke_deaysofpercussionatuwm.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more

Jan 16, 2015 7:35 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more

Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage12049.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12028.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11968.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11908.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11900.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11735.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection.&... more

Aug 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11686.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11166.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World:Selections From The Winterthur Collection.&r... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11155.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11103.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES