Quilts In A Material World
Phony Write-In Candidates are No Joke
I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard Coming to The Milwaukee Theatre
The Milwaukee Theatre will play host to a pair of countrymusic legends on Saturday, October 24. Willie Nelson and hisfamily band will be joined by Merle Haggard. The iconic country singers collaborated on “Django andJimmie” a duet album th.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
IndiaFest Milwaukee Returns to Humboldt Park
Vibrant costumes, music, dance and authentic Indian cuisinecome together to celebrate Indian culture on a grand scale at the freeIndiaFest Milwaukee, Saturday, August 15th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. inHumboldt Park.“There is no better way to lear.. more
Jul 30, 2015 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
What Are 1,000 Jewish Teens Doing In Milwaukee From August 2-7?
Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Carroll University Rotates Two From New York
Carroll University’s Summer Rep Series 2015 features a pair of productions set in New York. The series opens tonight with the opening of Jonathan Larson’s classic rock musical RENT. The pop musical from the last decade of last century is almos.. more
Jun 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Dogfight
Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more
Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jenny Lewis Will Make Her Turner Hall Debut in May
It's been a good chunk of time since Jenny Lewis last played a solo show in Milwaukee. That show was in 2006, when she was touring behind her country gospel album Rabbit Fur Coat . This afternoon the Turner Hall Ballroom announced that she'll retu.. more
Jan 20, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Deays of Percussion at UWM
Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more
Jan 16, 2015 7:35 PM Emily Patti Around MKE
9 Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Milwaukee Winter
Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more
Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
